Jharsuguda: Alliance Air is all set to launch domestic flight services from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 1, Director of Jharsuguda based Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) Sudesh Kumar Chouhan has said.

According to information provided by Chouhan, the daily flights will be operated under ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN)-III scheme.

The flight will take off from Bjiu Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 9:05 am and arrive at the VSSA at 10:10am. It will leave Jharsuguda at 10:35am and land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 11:40am, an airport official source said.

The schedule for Raipur is yet to be available. With this daily air connectivity service, a long standing demand of western Odisha residents has come true, said locals.

The Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, began operations in 1996 and is currently offering air services to 53 destinations including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Vizag to name a few.

