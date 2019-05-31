Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Civil Aviation Friday said that Alliance Air will start its operation from Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) in Jharsuguda, June 5.

“Alliance Air would be commencing operations from Jharsuguda connecting Bhubaneswar and Raipur June 5, 2019,” Ministry of Civil Aviation said in its Twitter handle.

The regional airline will operate its flights under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Earlier, Jharsuguda Airport Director Sudesh Kumar Chauhan had said that Alliance Air had been awarded three routes under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme 3.0 whereby the capital cities of Raipur and Kolkata would connect to Jharsuguda.

“The airline shall operate ATR-72 type of aircraft, which can carry up to 72 passengers, on these routes. The Jharsuguda-bound flight will depart from Bhubaneswar at 9.05 am and arrive at the VSSA at 10.10 am. After a brief stopover of 25 minutes it will fly back to Bhubaneswar at 10:35 am. Similarly, the flight from Raipur will touch Jharsuguda airfield at 6.15 pm and the return flight will take off at 6.40 pm,” Chauhan said.

In addition, Chauhan also said that the flying time to both these capital cities (Bhubaneswar and Raipur) from Jharsuguda would be approximately one hour which otherwise takes more than six to ten hours by rail.