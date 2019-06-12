Puri: A delegation of Srimandir Daitapati servitors Wednesday met district Superintendent of Police (SP) Umashankar Dash and held discussions on various issues with regard to the smooth organisation of annual Rath Yatra.

The delegation urged Dash to allow devotees to touch the chariots during annual Rath Yatra. The Daitapati servitors told Dash that the district administration used to put up barricades around the three chariots once they reached Srigundicha temple during Rath Yatra. Consequently, devotees are prevented from touching the chariots as part their reverence for the presiding deities of Srimandir, the Daitapati servitors informed the SP.

The servitors urged the SP to install the barricades in such a way that devotees would not face any problem to touch the chariots.

They also requested the SP not to put up barricades inside Srigundicha temple to regulate crowd. The servitors suggested that police personnel can regulate the crowd through cordons.

On the other hand, the SP sought the cooperation of Daitapati servitors for the smooth organisation of Rath Yatra.

He advised the servitors to maintain utmost discipline during the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra.

Among others, Daitapati Niyog president Rabindra Dasmahapatra, secretary Durgaprasad Dasmahapatra and senior Daitapati servitors Ramkrushna Dasmahapatra and Binayak Dasmahapatra were present at the meeting.

Coordination Committee meet Thursday

The third Coordination Committee meeting for Rath Yatra is scheduled to be organised at Niladri Bhakta Niwas here Thursday.

Law Minister Pratap Jena will preside over the meeting, sources said.

The meeting will deliberate on issues related to sanitation, health, communication and power supply for the mega event.