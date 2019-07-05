Chennai: South actor Allu Arjun, who is busy in his next Telugu project with director Trivikram, bought a new vanity van worth Rs 7 cr.

“Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It’s my vanity van, FALCON,” Arjun tweeted.

Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

According to reports, this van has been designed and customized by Reddy Customs and sports ‘AA’ his initials and bespoke wheels as well. The black vanity van is made on Bharat Benz chassis.

His film with Trivikram was launched on the occasion of Ugadi April 6.

After ‘Julayi’ and ‘S/O Sathyamurty’, this is their third collaboration of Trivikram and Arjun.

The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades.

On work front, Allu Arjun currently has three films in his kitty and will be busy shooting throughout the year.

PNN/Agencies