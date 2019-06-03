Los Angeles: Legendary actress Marilyn Monroe, known as one of the most iconic sex symbols of Hollywood in the 1950s and early 1960s, continues to be one for many till date.

Before starting her acting career, Monroe, born June 1, 1926, was known as Norma Jeane Mortenson, and worked in an aircraft factory. Her tryst with showbiz started when she was spotted by a photo-journalist who was clicking photographs of the factory.

And then there was no looking back. She started her career as a pin-up model, and continued to be the poster girl symbolising vintage Hollywood glamour till the very end. She created a controversy with her bold shoot for ‘Playboy’ Magazine, but it also opened many opportunities for her.

From posing in a skimpy bikini, her appearances at the film premieres, running on the beach in a swimsuit, tantalising images in shimmery dresses, posing in bathtub with loads of bubbles to protect her modesty, looking seductively at the camera to the iconic image of her lying on bed — she would light up the screen every time she made an appearance with her beautiful full lips and golden locks.

Monroe, found fame with films like ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and ‘How to Marry a Millionaire’., She went on to win a ‘Golden Globe Award’ for Best Actress for her work in the 1959 film ‘Some Like It Hot’.

Her signature golden hair and full red lips in the photograph showing her white dress flowing with the air beneath is the first thing that comes to one’s mind by the very mention of her name. The iconic pose is from the 1955 film ‘The Seven Year Itch’. It has been recreated several times — in Hollywood as well as in the Indian film domain.

From Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Amber Rose, Rita Ora, Kate Upton, Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Williams, Scarlett Johansson to Dia Mirza and Preity Zinta — celebrities continue to take cues from the sex symbol till date.

IANS