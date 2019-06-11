Shikhar Dhawan, who created history during India versus Australia match at Oval, is in a perfect form right now. Well, his cricketing ability is not the only thing that makes him popular, it is his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, as well.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee have a unique love story. How this moustache boy met the Bengali beauty over the Internet will blow your mind away. Read yourself and know how two people from different continents met each other.

Ayesha is an Anglo-Indian as her father is Indian and mother is of English descent. She was born in India, but her family soon moved to Australia. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman but got divorced.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was a mutual friend between Shikhar and Ayesha on Facebook. Shikhar came across Ayesha’s profile and was bowled over by her looks instantly. He sent her a friend request which she accepted. Long Facebook conversations led to a budding friendship.

Later, the couple got engaged back in 2009 and finally, the couple got hitched in 2012.

Ayesha is almost ten years older than Shikhar, and already had two daughters from her previous broken marriage. But, Shikhar Dhawan’s mother was very supportive of this match. Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee had a traditional Sikh wedding, which was attended by many cricketers.

In 2014, Ayesha gave birth to a baby boy, Zoravar Dhawan, completing the family portrait of the Dhawans. Ayesha and Shikhar are not just a dashing couple, but amazing parents as well. A cricketer and a boxer, with busy schedules, they are raising three children in a great environment.