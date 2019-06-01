Bolangir: An ambulance driver was killed after a truck hit the vehicle from rear near Ratanpur in this district Saturday. The deceased was identified as Dhanpati Bagartti, 40, a resident of Beherapati village under Narla police limits in Kalahandi district.

Sources said, Bagartti was returning from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after dropping a patient at Pastikudi community health centre (CHC) in Kalahandi district when the mishap occurred.

On being informed police reached the spot and sent the body to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem. A case was registered and the truck driver was detained.

PNN