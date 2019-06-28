Mumbai: Rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were snapped by the paparazzi as they left together in the same car post their romantic dinner date. The actors being spotted together is particularly significant as rumours of a breakup has been doing rounds for the past few days.

In the picture that is going viral online, Disha Patani looked beautiful in a white and blue floral dress while Tiger can be seen sporting an olive green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans. Tiger Shroff was all smiles as he stepped out. The two seem happy as ever and Disha is even smiling. Their pictures together seem to quell breakup rumours.

Earlier this month, a Pinkvilla report alleged that the couple had called it quits. Quoting a source, the report said: “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”