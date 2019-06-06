New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reconstituted the Cabinet Committees, in an exercise which reflects the special importance given to Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been made part of all the eight panels, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is a member of only two.

Significantly, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which makes appointments to key positions like CVC and CBI Director, consists of only Modi and Shah.

Among the eight committees, two are new ones which will oversee investment and employment.

According to the new list of Cabinet Committees, the Prime Minister is heading six Committees, while Home Minister Amit Shah is heading two Committees and is part of all the eight Committees.

Shah heads two Committees — Cabinet Committee on Accommodation and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Rajnath Singh is in the Cabinet Committees on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). He is notably missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which decides on political matters.

The Prime Minister heads the Appointments Committee, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also part of seven Committees. She is part of Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari is also part of three Committees. Gadkari is part of two Committees as its members in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and CCEA. He is special invitee in Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

