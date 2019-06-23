Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Odisha Sunday asked the party’s national President Amit Shah to announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The decision was taken at a meeting of party MLAs to select BJP legislature party leader here. The meeting was also attended by party’s central observer Saroj Pandey and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi.

The first session of the 16th Odisha Assembly begins on Tuesday.

BJP’s state President Basant Panda said the name of the Leader of Opposition had already been finalised and Amit Shah will declare it by Tuesday. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi said the legislators will unanimously accept the name announced by Shah.

The BJP has become second the largest party in the Odisha Assembly after winning 23 seats in the recent elections.

The state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s legislature party also met at the Assembly here on Sunday.

BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was open to discussions on all matters regarding the state.

“We look forward to the cooperation of the Central government and we will fulfill all our promises made to the people,” said Patnaik.