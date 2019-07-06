Mumbai:Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he did not do anything on an off day and reminisced about old times.

Amitabh on Friday tweeted a string of photographs of himself along with late veteran stars like Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor. He also posted a few stills from the film ‘Laawaris’.

“When you get a freak off day from a schedule that works you non stop ‘eternally’. You never know what to do. So I did nothing and reminisced old times,” he captioned the images.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1147195800323125248

The thespian is currently shooting for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Big B will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ and Tamil film ‘Uyarntha Manithan’.

IANS