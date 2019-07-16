Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been sporting a beard in most of his recent films has said that he has forgotten ‘what a normal face feels like’.

Big B’s last film was ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, where he sported a beard. He will again wear the same look in his upcoming movies ‘Chehre’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

“The beard brigade has, I notice, been around for three films now in immediate repetition to the face…’Thugs Of Hindostan’, ‘Chehre’ and now ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. I have almost forgotten what it feels like to feel a normal face.” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Even at 76, Amitabh Bachchan is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact he is experimenting with roles and pulling them off with elan. He has also said that he is afraid of hurting himself by accidentally pulling off hairs from his fake beard when he is doing roles.

“There is a subconscious holding back when touching the face for fear or pulling the hair of fake beard or nose or whatever prosthetics there are and destroying them. Normalcy has been put away and the feel for the original absconds. Unfortunately all the films to come are also in the similar category. Change the face, put on prosthetics, put hair… It’s like it’s a must and a given now,” Amitabh Bachchan has further stated.

The veteran of many hit films has said that he is itching to feel normal once more and has said that after his two current projects with beard is completed he will have a fresh look. “Well, I have news for these makers. No more. I need to feel normal!” the actor has said.

The iconic actor is currently shooting for his upcoming release, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ – a legendary pair of puppet sisters – have been part of Uttar Pradesh folklore. The film, a comedy, apparently, is a take-off on these two characters.

Agencies