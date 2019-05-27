Actress Amy Jackson is breaking the internet with her pregnancy pictures. Ever since she got pregnant with fiance George Panayiotou’s child, British hottie Amy Jackson is flaunting her baby bump along with lots of other curves.

Other day, while soaking in the sun as she stood in the balcony of her hotel in Marrakech, the capital of Morocco, Amy made sure that she radiates oodles of ravishing glow. Setting the internet on fire, she’s actually taking an off in this tourist nation, while it’s tough to take off eyes from her spicy looks.

On the other hand, the #2PointO actress is also busy flaunting her baby bump through her Instagram stories as she is getting clicked each week.