Cuttack: Ananya Das Monday took charge of her duty as the commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

“My first priority would be to solve water logging problem in the town,” she said on the first day of her taking charge of her job, adding that, “I will ensure that the residents get benefits of all the developmental works,” she said.

Prior to this, Ananya, a 2015 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, served as additional commissioner at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

PNN