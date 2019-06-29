Mumbai: ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing headlines since the day she made her Hindi film debut and the actress is creating a buzz once again for her sizzling new picture on Instagram.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey was praised for her brilliant performance in her debut film.

Apart from this, the actress also enjoys a huge fan base on social media and is often captured by the paparazzi during her outings.

Recently, the diva shared a picture wearing a colourful cold-shoulder mini dress paired with platform sandals.

Take a look at them.

On professional front, Ananya Panday, who made her debut with ‘SOTY 2’, will be next seen in ‘Pati, Patni Aur Who’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and apart from this, the diva is busy with brand endorsements and photo shoots as well.

PNN/Agencies