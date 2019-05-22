London: James Anderson and Stuart Broad are perhaps one of the most destructive bowling pairs in modern times. The duo have taken more than 1,000 Test wickets between them for England and have been one of the main reasons why the team has seen tremendous success in last decade.

Anderson (575) and Broad (437) are England’s leading Test wicket-takers and they have taken plenty while on the field together — 851, to be exact, which is behind only two other combos: Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka.

In his new book ‘Bowl. Sleep. Repeat.’, Anderson has written about the camaraderie the duo share while heaping praise on Broad.

“It’s surreal we’ve taken more than 1,000 wickets between us,” Anderson wrote in his book.

“We’ve never been in competition as bowlers because our skills are different. Stuart has been under pressure at times from bowlers who get steep bounce and move the ball off the seam and I have from the skiddier ones who swing the ball. It’s never been me or him in selection,” he added.

The right-arm fast bowler also reveals what he thought of Broad when he made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007.

“The first time Stuart Broad walked into the dressing room, with his flowing blonde hair, striking blue eyes and perfect figure, I thought ‘My God, she’s beautiful’,” wrote Anderson.

The 36-year-old further said both of them believe bowling in partnerships and that’s one of the main reasons why they have been successful for England.

“Part of our evolution as a partnership has been talking a lot. We’ve always had the attitude that fast bowling is something you do in partnerships. The conversation has really helped us,” Anderson writes. “Stuart can produce moments of brilliance from nowhere and change a game in a short spell.”

Another common factor between Anderson and Broad is their shared interest of sleeping. “We have one vital shared interest. Everyone else wants to get in early to start practising. Broady and I would rather have another half-hour in bed. We try to get there at the last possible moment,” says Anderson.

The duo would be rearing to go and perform once England take on Australia in the much-anticipated Ashes Series starting August 1 after the upcoming World Cup.

IANS