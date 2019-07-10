Kendrapara: Thanks to the carelessness of an Anganwadi helper, a tiny-tot was forced to remain inside a locked Anganwadi centre for nearly four hours in the Sasan village of Pattamundai block, a report said Tuesday.

Sources said three and a half year old Ayush Mallick, the son of Susant Mallick, a resident of Sasan village, Monday went to Sasan Anganwadi centre.

The regular Anganwadi worker was on leave and had entrusted the job of running the centre Monday to helper Sulochana Das. Sulochana was expected to teach the kids, prepare food and also keep a watch over them.

After providing food to the students, the anganwadi worker locked up the centre in a hurry without checking whether any child was inside. Unfortunately, Ayush Mallick was inside the classroom when Sulochana locked up the centre and left.

Ayush’s family made a frantic search as he did not return from the centre. The family finally heard the cries of the child from the anganwadi. Later, the family asked the anganwadi helper to open the centre and brought their child back home.

Locals and the family of the child said that due to the callous attitude of the anganwadi helper the tiny tot was forced to remain inside the anganwadi alone for four hours. The public demanded that the concerned authority should take stern action against the anganwadi helper.

Sulochana Das said as the anganwadi was being closed all students ran to the road and she went after them as a vehicle was coming.

She said she later locked the anganwadi without checking whether any child was inside as she thought all the kids had gone. Ayush was sleeping in the anganwadi at that time.

Collector Samarth Verma said he will order a probe into the incident and whoever found guilty would be punished.

PNN