London: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has begun shooting ‘Angrezi Medium’, and an update from director Homi Adajania shows she is enjoying it to the hilt.

Homi shared a photograph on Instagram in which one of Dimple’s feet is on Homi’s shoulder.

“When the muse decides to abuse,” Homi joked, tagging Dimple’s daughter Twinkle Khanna, asking her to ‘help’ him.

Known for her wit and humour, Twinkle had a hilarious response.

She commented: “You love being tortured — at least she isn’t making you push heavy pieces of furniture around.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Angrezi Medium’ is a sequel to the 2017 entertainer ‘Hindi Medium’. The sequel features Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The cast is currently shooting in London.

IANS