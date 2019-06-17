Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen as India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in a much-hyped World Cup match, which eventually turned to be a lop-sided affair.

In this video, Shoaib and Sania were attending a dinner where people were enjoying Hookah. Whereas the couple were not smoking but Pakistan showed anger about same;

Heart broken Pakistan cricket fans say they saw Shoaib Malik & others smoking Sheesha at 2am on Sunday, Wilmslow Road, just few hours before fight against India;smoking Sheesha is not a crime but just few hours before crucial fight against India in the World Cup match? #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/bcKZEwXRoC — Malik Ali Mukhtar (@MalikAliMukhtar) June 17, 2019

Shoaib Malik out on zero. At 2am on Sunday, he was at the Winslow Road sheesha bar with his wife and mates. This was the kind of preparedness against India. Where’s the mighty ehsan mani and IK’s promise of taking pak cricket to new heights in Naya Pakistan pic.twitter.com/xaIePfTJGc — Malik Ali Mukhtar (@MalikAliMukhtar) June 17, 2019

Shoaib Malik after getting out on the first ball

*NO TRIAL BALL?*😂 #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/UTFkZWwcmd — Hassaan Siddiqui (@iamhassaan) June 16, 2019