Angul: Criminals surrounded by cops being escorted to courts on auto-rickshaws has become a common sight in Angul district thanks to few police vans.

With the rise in incidents of criminals escaping from police custody, the incident has become a matter of concern for common people in the area. In a bid to escape, criminals might harm any common people passing by. However, the police seem not to be bothered about general people.

Same is the condition when some undertrials or convicts fall ill. They are taken to hospitals on auto-rickshaws.

Recently, two criminals from Jarpada jail were spotted being taken for court hearings guarded by three constables on an auto-rickshaw. The distance from Jarpada to Angul is 27km. So, there are more chances of the criminals escaping.

According to sources, two hardcore criminals Biswajit Sahu (19) of Lipu of Sankhapur village under Bantala police limits and Biren Dehuri (20) of Sanhinsar were nabbed by police during patrolling.

During interrogation, the two confessed to looting batteries from trucks. Police also seized six truck batteries from their possession. While Biswajit works as a mechanic in a garage in Angul, he loots batteries from truck with Biren.

A case was registered and the two were taken to a court on an auto-rickshaw guarded by three constables. After travelling for 27km, they were first taken to the local district headquarters hospital (DHH) for health check-up after which they were taken to the court.

When contacted, Jarpada IIC Bindu Basini Biswal said: “there is only one police van in the PS. A notorious criminal had been taken to the hospital for medical check-up by the van. Also the PCR van was busy in patrolling. So, we were forced to use auto-rickshaw.”

“I’m in talks with senior officials to add two-three more police vans in the PS,” he added.

PNN