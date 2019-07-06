Mumbai:Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently met Apjit Bindra, says he is excited to play the father of Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medallist shooter, and that the journey of the sports personality is worth telling on the big screen.

“Great stories deserve to be told and we had the pleasure of understanding the family’s journey and Abhinav Bindra’s career graph. This is a film that we’re all really excited to bring to the silver screen,” Anil said in a statement.

The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer and will have Anil’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor playing the character of Abhinav in the film.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games held in Beijing.

IANS