Mumbai: ‘Manikarnika’ actress Ankita Lokhande is an extremely gorgeous and talented actress of the television industry.

Recently, she took to the picture and video sharing platform Instagram to share a sexy pic of herself.

She wrote: “It’s important you spread good vibes in real life and not just online #justsaying.”

Take a look:

She featured in a patterned body-con full-sleeves dress paired with thigh-high boots. Ankita opted for tightly curled hair that she left open.

Adding to it, her expressions, her eyebrows, beautiful eyes with kohl, eyeliner and oodles of mascara must have made fans crazy.

Ankita and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput were in a live-in relationship for a long time before call it quits in 2016. The actress is currently dating a Mumbai-based businessman.

Ankita started her television career in 2006 as a participant in the talent-hunt reality show ‘Idea Zee Cinestars’. In 2009, she started working for Ekta Kapoor’s romantic-drama series ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

On work front, Ankita was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s starrer movie ‘Manikarnika’.

She also participated in celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ (Season 4) on Sony TV.

