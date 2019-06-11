It is an undisputed fact that Suhana Khan is keen on taking up acting. Amidst her education, we have seen in the past that Suhana has also been brushing up her acting skills.

Recently, a behind the scene, post is going viral on social media which features Suhana Khan in a video. If it is anything to go by, it seems like a boomerang shot at the editing table. Reports have it that the star kid is doing a short film, probably for her college project or just because she loves to act.

However, a Behind the scene, Boomerang video is getting viral on the social media. The video is shared by one of her fan accounts and it is captioned ‘Cuttting Away’. The video showcases a close up of Suhana.

Have a look at the Behind the scene video below:

On the other hand, her friend Ananya Panday has taken her first big step towards the dream with Student Of The Year 2. Speaking about Suhana Khan’s acting career, her father Shah Rukh Khan had asserted that he would be allowing her to act only after she finishes her studies.