Bhubaneswar: A few hours after this newspaper reported the barbaric attack on members of women self-help groups (SHGs) during an anti-liquor stir in Deogarh Tuesday, a petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday seeking justice for the injured women.

In his petition (diary No. 6735/In/2019), rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has informed the apex rights body that members of at least 10 SHGs were injured after being brutally beaten up by miscreants during a demonstration against the construction of a country liquor shop in Palsama panchayat under Riamal block in Deogarh Tuesday.

Enraged by the protests, the liquor shop owner and his associates attacked the demonstrating women with lathis forcing them to run for cover. “The women agitators were not spared even as they ran into the nearby woods as the desperadoes chased them and pelted stones at them,” the petitioner informed the Commission.

At least 10 women sustained critical injuries while three of them were admitted to Deogarh district headquarters hospital in the afternoon.

Alleging that the gruesome attack on the SHG members have hampered their dignity, Nayak has urged the apex rights body for a directive to the Chief Secretary (CS) to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the women victims who sustained injuries apart from ensuring free medical treatment to them. The CS is required to submit a compensation disbursal proof with the NHRC within four weeks.

The petitioner has also sought a directive to the CS to order for cancellation of construction of the said country liquor shop with immediate effect. Further, Nayak urged the Commission to direct the CS to order for a Revenue Divisional Commission (RDC) enquiry into the gruesome episode and ensure stringent action against the culprits thereon. Thereafter, the CS is required to submit an Action Taken Report with the rights body within four weeks, the petitioner urged the Commission.