Team India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their final game before the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

While all eyes were on captain Virat Kohli and Co., the cameras kept pointing towards Kohli’s wife and Hindi film actress Anushka Sharma who was in the stands to support the Men in Blue.

Anushka who cheered and hooted for the team, was caught by the cameras asking her friends what the signal for boundaries was. This did not go unnoticed by social media users, triggering a tsunami of memes and jokes.

While the technicalities of cricket are lost on many, the signs for fours, sixers or a wicket are common knowledge.

The video of Anushka asking, “What’s the signal for a four?” has gone viral on the internet. One common dig that social media users have come up with is the fact that despite being the wife of Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, she asked such a ‘silly’ question.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions:

Didi itne match dekhne a chuki hain par ye pta nhi hai. — Suryank Singh (@suryank1996) July 6, 2019

Wife of Indian Cricket team Captain😐🙏😭😭 — Pragya Singh 🇮🇳 (@IgnoredByCrush) July 6, 2019

Wife of best cricketer in the world 😒😒😒 — ❤ SaRuu ❤ (@Khiladi_ki_Saru) July 7, 2019

Innocence. 😍 — Keshav Yadav 🇮🇳 (@keshav_yadav01) July 6, 2019

PNN