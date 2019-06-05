Mumbai: if reports are anything to go by, ‘Zero’ actress Anushka Sharma will make her debut in Tamil with the remake of her own movie ‘Pari’.

While the actress had made her debut as a producer with Pari, it will be worth watching her in Tamil. Pari, a horror-comedy starred herself and was directed by Prosit Roy. The film was a decent success and her first outing as a producer was a fruitful one.

A popular producer has bought the rights for it already. If these turn out to be true, Anushka Sharma will join the list of Bollywood actresses who will soon make their debut in South cinema. Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in Telugu with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is said to be a period drama and will have Alia paired opposite Ram Charan in the plot.