Mumbai: ‘Zero’ actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Team India captain Virat Kohli, is present in Manchester to watch the India-New Zealand World Cup semifinal which will start in a few minutes from now. The whole country is waiting with bated breath for the match to begin and praying for India’s win.

Anushka reached England to support her husband and the Indian team a few days back after completing a photo shoot in Belgium.

A couple of hours before the game a picture of ‘Virushka’ surfaced in which both are wearing similar clothes – white T-shirt and black shorts. They were both coming out of the team hotel

The moment the photo went viral on social media, Virat was trolled. A fan wrote: “Practice brother, rest of the life you are going to spend with her,” while one with the name of ‘Axilon_6.0’ commented, “If we lose match then you will lose your captaincy, then keep roaming with Anushka throughout life.

Anushka and Virat have been together for quite some time during the World Cup. During the India-Sri Lanka game, Anushka was spotted in the pavilion. Many photos of Virat and Anushka went viral on social media in which they were seen having fun on Manchester streets. During this, both of them also clicked photo with fan.

PNN/Agencies