Mumbai: If rumours are to be believed, the most adorable couple Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. While there has been no proof to this news, speculations from nowhere are making rounds on social media platforms.

It has almost been a year-and-a-half since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Team India captain Virat Kohli tied the knot. And now, fans of the duo are waiting to hear the next big thing to happen in their life—arrival of the new ‘Sharma-Kohli’.

While several such pregnancy rumours of Anushka had also surfaced earlier, the recent rumours started after she was snapped by paparazzi outside a clinic triggering rumours related to her pregnancy.

However, later it came to light the ‘Zero’ actress had visited the clinic for a regular checkup and there was nothing related to her pregnancy.

On the work front, Virat is busy with the ICC World Cup 2019 while wifey Anushka Sharma is likely to be seen next in Shree Narayan Singh’s next titled ‘Jasmine’.