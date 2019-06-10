London: India scripted history after its stupendous win against Australia at Oval Sunday. While every cricket lover, lauded the Indian team, Virat Kohli received all the love as he showed class by stopping Indian fans from booing Smith.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to share an Insta-story about the great man she married and his qualities that makes it so easy to love him. Sharing a screenshot of Virat’s big-heartedness after he asked Indians and cricket enthusiasts, to not boo Steve Smith on the field, the actress wrote, “Aggressive player, benevolent man – so easy to love! <3”

Worth mentioning, Indian fans gave Steve Smith a tough time fielding in the deep because of the ball tampering fiasco last year, when Virat Kohli suggested they applaud the Australian instead.

Have a look at the video of the class act.

On the work front, reports suggest that Anushka is planning to don the director’s hat. It is being said that she will be directing a film for her own production house. But, there is no confirmation from the actress.