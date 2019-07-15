Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a youth died after being swept away by the Nagavali river and getting trapped under a large rock about 300 metres away near the hanging bridge at Chekaguda in Rayagada district Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K. Nagesh (18) of Naidupeta village under Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. He visited the Majhighariani Temple in Rayagada town Sunday morning along with 20 other members of his family.

Later, they went for a picnic near the hanging bridge. Despite the warning signs put up by district administration, Nagesh went for a bath in the river and was swept away by strong water current.

On being informed, the local police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued him. Nagesh was rushed to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

PNN