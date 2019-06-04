Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here Tuesday evening.

This was the first meeting of the bureaucrat-turned-politician with Patnaik after her election to the Lok Sabha. “It was a courtesy call. I congratulated him on his election as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time in succession. Besides, I assured him, as a Parliamentarian, that I will extend all kinds of support to the state government for the development of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha segment,” Sarangi told reporters.

Sating that her discussion with the Chief Minister was positive, she said “development has no political affiliation and we have to work together.”

The former bureaucrat was a commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation for over three years. Sarangi voluntarily resigned from Indian Administrative Service in June 2018 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.