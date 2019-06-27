New Delhi: Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) Thursday raised in the House the issue of deteriorating healthcare services in Odisha.

Speaking in the Lower House, Aparajita raised concern over the recent report of NITI Aayog which placed Odisha on 19th position due to its poor performance in health parameters.

“NITI Aayog has released a report on health performance index a few days back. It is extremely unfortunate that Odisha’s performance has slipped to 19th rank, making it the third worst performing state among the 21 large states of India. The neonatal mortality rate of Odisha is comparable to Sierra Leone, one of the worst performing sub-Saharan countries,” said Sarangi.

According to Sample Registration System, Odisha has reported second highest infant mortality rate (IMR) and third highest under-five mortality rate.

She further said that it is unfortunate that the state records fourth highest maternal mortality rate (MMR). As per the report, 51 per cent women, 47 per cent pregnant women and 44 per cent children are anemic in Odisha.

“The critical state of healthcare in Odisha is indicative of the fact that all is not well as far as the implementation of schemes, whether Central or state government,” the parliamentarian added.

She requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to seek a report from the Odisha government as regards the methodology of implementation of the schemes.