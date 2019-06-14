Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Fani, which wreaked havoc in the state May 3, didn’t spare prominent theatre group Natya Chetana’s Theatre Village (Natya Gram) near Khurda town. Since then, there hasn’t been much progress in the restoration work.

Given this situation, Natya Chetana has appealed to theatre lovers to be part of a camp — Camp to Clean, with the aim of restoring the theatre village and lending a helping hand in cleaning the campus. The camp will be organised between June 19 and June 26, wherein theatre enthusiasts can participate in theatre-related activities alongside cleaning the campus.

Since monsoon is approaching, the theatre group feels that it is an ideal time to also plant saplings. Natya Chetana has appealed volunteers to help in restoring the principal features of the theatre village so that theatre workshops and other activities can be resumed at the earliest.

The idea behind the camp is to bring together theatre lovers and give them a new kind of experience. A number of people from Kolkata have already shown interest in joining the camp and the theatre group is expecting more to be part of initiative over the next few days.

The campus lost 57 trees in the cyclone. However, many theatre groups and enthusiasts from West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur and a few from across the shores have already given donations for the restoration work. Also, quite a few theatre directors, workers and eminent personalities visited the campus in the last few days to extend solidarity.