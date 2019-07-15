San Francisco: A Chicago-based man has credited his Apple Watch for saving him from drowning.

According to Phillip Esho, he was riding a jet ski from the 31 Street Harbor to McCormick Place intending to take pictures of the Chicago skyline, when a big wave flipped over his jet ski and knocked him into the water, news portal reported Sunday.

While Esho ended up losing his phone in the incident, people in nearby boats failed to see or hear him calling for help as the waves kept knocking him under the surface even though he was wearing a flotation device.

The man then used his Apple watch’s sophisticated operating system (SOS) feature to call emergency services. Soon after the call connected, he saw a helicopter along with Chicago Police and Fire boats to rescue him, the report added.

When a user makes an SOS call, their Apple Watch automatically calls the local emergency number. In some countries and regions, users may have to choose the service that they need in particular.

IANS