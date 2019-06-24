BHUBANESWAR: Filmmaker James Wan stated recently that ‘The Trench’, spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster ‘Aquaman’ will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie.

Introduced in the Jason Momoa starrer ‘Aquaman’, The Trench are aquatic abominations who fought Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most violent sequences in the film.

Aquamanis a 2018 Americansuperhero filmbased on theDC ComicscharacterAquamanand distributed byWarner Bros. Entertainment. It is the sixth instalment in theDC Extended Universe(DCEU). The film is directed byJames Wan, from a screenplay byDavid Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickandWill Beall, and is based on a story written byGeoff Johns, Wan and Beall.

In an interview, Wan said, “We, you know, we’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don’t want to get into that too much.”

“But definitely it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it’s going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it’s still definitely part of the ‘Aquaman’ world,” he added.

Producer Peter Safran had announced in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in ‘The Trench’. He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first ‘Aquaman’.

The makers are planning to release the film before ‘Aquman 2’ which is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.