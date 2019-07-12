Over 230 skeletons have been discovered in Sri Lanka’s Mannar town in what is believed to be the world’s largest mass grave.

Besides the skeletons, archaeologists also found porcelain, ceramic and metal objects and some jewellery worn by the victims.

“The bones are scattered and (it’s) very difficult to trace the stature of the bodies,” said Professor Raj Somadeva.

The town of Mannar is dominated by ethnic minority Tamils and community leaders say hundreds of people from the region went missing during the decades-long conflict between Sri Lankan security forces and the Tamil Tiger rebels.

Mannar remained mostly under army control during the civil war. The Tamil Tiger rebels dominated its surrounding areas and many other parts of the district.

A number of mass graves have been unearthed in Sri Lanka’s former war zone since the conflict ended.

A number of mass graves have been unearthed in Sri Lanka’s former war zone since the conflict ended.

PNN/Agencies