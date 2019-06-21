Mumbai: Telugu actress Raashi Khanna who wooed and wowed audience with her performance and gorgeous look in films like Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa and Tholi Prema has been talked about a lot in the film circles for her personal life as well. Earlier there were reports that she is in a relationship with the cutie Naga Shaurya, however she rubbished all the reports saying that it was just baseless rumour.

However, gossip didn’t die down and the past few months, there have been hushed conversations about the actress’ romantic liaison with ace Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. The rumours were sparked when Raashi revealed in various interviews that she is a cricket buff and misses no match where the Indian film is playing. She also confessed that she was a fan of Bumrah’s bowling and watches matches only to see him play. She has been vocal about the bowler’s performances on the pitch in her social media posts as well. However, Raashi’s recent statement when quizzed about Bumrah left everyone in shock.

During a chat show, when Raashi Khanna was asked about Jasprit Bumrah and what is her equation with him, the actress said, “I don’t know who he is.” She quipped, “I know that Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, that’s it. There is nothing beyond that. I don’t know him personally and I have even never met him yet. There is no truth in it (dating rumours).”

It is understandable that stars do not want to talk about their private life in public and stay away from revealing about their relationship status. However, we are sure fans of both the actress and the cricketer would only be happy if the two decide to date each other or come out in the open about the affair if they already are. Filmwise, fans will next see Raashi in Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru and Srinivasa Kalyanam.