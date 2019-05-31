Mumbai: After giving hits like “Tum hi ho” and “Darkhaast”, singer Arijit Singh and composer Mithoon have reunited for a love ballad titled “Tujhe kitna chahne lage” for Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh”.

The song is a blend of love, melancholy and longing.

“We’re very happy to treat the audience with ‘Tujhe kitna chahne lage’. Mithoon and Arijit will yet again mesmerise the audience with this beautiful love ballad,” producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

“Kabir Singh”, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Its video showcases Shahid in a clean-shaven look. This persona of Shahid completes his three diverse looks in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film.

“Shahid has moulded his different looks according to the character,” said Khetani.

Varde added: “This new look is a bonanza for all his fans.”

The film releases June 21.