Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are now enjoying their vacation in New York and have kept their fans updated with regular posts on social media.

After sharing photos with Arjun’s family, Malaika has now posted a new picture having fun in New York.

As soon as Malaika posted this picture, Arjun Kapoor made a demand for it.

You will be shocked to know that Arjun demanded ‘photo credit’ in the comments section, making their fans laugh at their silliness.

Malaika shared a picture holding a pole sporting a hood jacket with a tube top.

It is evident from the request that it was Arjun who clicked the photo. Apart from Malaika, Arjun also posted a picture on Instagram.

Earlier, Malaika shared a photo of her sitting on a bench, wearing neon shorts and a coat.

Arjun went to New York to spend some time with Malaika just a day before his birthday.

The two were seen together at the airport.

On the professional front, Arjun is currently shooting for his next film ‘Panipat’ alongside Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in ‘India’s Most Wanted’ which received good reviews and will also be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ alongside Parineeti Chopra.

