Mumbai: The most highlighted couple of Hindi film industry Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are again in headlines. This time for a naught comment by the ‘Gunday’ star for a picture of Malaika on Instagram.

It is evident that the two stars are avid social media users. Despite trolls, they keep on posting pictures and adding comments on each other pictures.

Recently, Arjun made a hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s latest post. Malaika shared a series of pictures of herself in which she is seen sitting by the pool and playing with her hair and wrote, “#tuesdayteachings …. 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail…..#tossntie (swipe right )”

While caption suggests that the diva will be seen teaching how to tie the knot but her hair were still open after the fifth click. Wasting no time boyfriend Arjun commented, “Still not tied after 5 pictures…”. And reply Malaika said “achaa”.

Worth mentioning, Arjun and Malaika have not publicly announced their relationship but are often seen arriving and leaving from parties together. They are often spotted hand in hand on airports as well.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. He is playing Maratha chieftain Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Panmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release December 6.

PNN/Agencies