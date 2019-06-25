Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted leaving the airport here together, seemingly for a vacation to celebrate the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor’s 34th birthday, which falls Wednesday.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Arjun and Malaika getting out of the same car and entering the airport. In the clip, Malaika can be seen wearing an all-red track suit while Arjun is seen sporting a casual look with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

This is not the first time the two have gone out for a vacation, including to Maldives.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been spotted together several times.

Arjun will next be seen in ‘Panipat’, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

IANS