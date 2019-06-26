Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 34th birthday today in New York with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

Of all the birthday messages that Arjun has received so far from his fans, the most adorable one is from his sister Anshula Kapoor, who has penned a heartfelt note for her brother’s birthday.

Sharing a cute childhood photo of Arjun on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You’ve got the biggest heart I’ve ever known & I’m so grateful that I have you, that I’ve always had you watching over me.”

“Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts – as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity #MyMostFavourite #MyNumeroUno #WhenHomeHasAHeartbeat #HappyBirthdayBhai,” read the post.

On professional front, Arjun will be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Panipat’. The film revolves around the third Battle of Panipat.

