Gabriella Demetriades is a social media sensation. The South African stunner represented the Indian Premier League in 2009, is often snapped by paparazzi during her lunch and dinner dates with Hindi film icon and model Arjun Rampal.

Demetriades made headlines when she shared a picture with Arjun on social media where she confirmed that she was pregnant.

Gabriella has over 300,000 followers on Instagram. The 32-year-old keeps her fans entertained and updated on her daily life with sultry photoshoots.

The 32-year-old made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with ‘Sonali Cable’. She came to India in 2009 but returned in 2011 upon the completion of her modelling contract. The model-turned-designer ha made India her base now and isquite busy with her label ‘Deme by Gabriella’.

Gabriella was chosen as one of FHM’s ‘100 Sexiest Women In The World’ and the photos below are a testament to that.

Check them out:

PNN