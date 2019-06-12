Mumbai: Shalini Pandey rose to fame with her natural performance in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which also starred Vijay Deverakonda. Post Arjun Reddy, she has been busy with a handful of projects in different languages.

The actress has lost oodles of weight for her upcoming films and made it a point to treat her fans with her latest photos. A couple of days ago, she shared a photo of herself in a ‘bikini’ which went viral on social media.

Today she shared another photo from the photoshoot and got overwhelming response from her fans. However, trolls took over and lashed out at her for posting pictures of herself in a ‘bikini’.

Sharing the photos, Shalini wrote, “I put a spell on you (sic)” Here are the photos:

Some of Shalini’s fans were dissatisfied with her choice of dressing and questioned her as well. An Instagram user wrote, “No No No!!!! Shalu, you don’t have to post photos like this (sic)”

On the work front, Shalini Pandey is now shooting for director Hemant Madhurkar’s Telugu film Silence. She will also be stepping foot in Kollywood with Jiiva’s Gorilla and Vijay Antony-Arun Vijay’s Agni Siragugal.