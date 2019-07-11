Balasore: As many as six masked and armed robbers Thursday looted about Rs 40 lakh from the Srirampur branch of the state Bank of India located in Sadar Block of the district.

Police sources said six dacoits dressed in college uniform came to the bank at around 2:00pm in five motorcycles with their faces covered in black clothes.

They terrorized the bank staff under gun point and decamped with around Rs 40 lakh. The dacoits locked the bank from outside while fleeing with the money.

The police reached the bank on being informed about the incident and found four unexploded bombs left by the dacoits.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the dacoits. All the exit points have been sealed and the cops suspect that the dacoits might have moved towards West Bengal or Mayurbhanj border after committing the crime.

