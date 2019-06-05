Cuttack: Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Cuttack will organise a recruitment rally at Gopabandhu Stadium in Paradip from August 18 to 24.

The rally will be organised for the posts of Soldier-General Duty, Soldier-Technical, Soldier Technical-Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical-Aviation/Ammunition examiner, Soldier-Clerk), Storekeeper and Soldier-Tradesman.

Eligible candidates from districts under central region like Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Khurda, Jajpur, Puri and Bhadrak can take part in this recruitment drive.

“Interested candidates can register by logging on to our website http://joinindianarmy.nic.in from June 19 to August 2,” said the Director of ARO, Colonel Ashish Mohan Trikha.

After online registration and filling of the application, candidates can download printout of admit card in A4 size paper, he added.