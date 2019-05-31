Bhubaneswar: Four days after being arrested, an inspector rank police officer was placed under suspension with immediate effect Friday on the charge of accepting bribe, police said.

Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma suspended Soumyachit Mishra, former inspector-in-charge of Gop police station in Puri district, in the corruption case.

Mishra was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from one person in Nairasasan village under Gop police station to perform some work, a release issued by the police headquarters said.

During the period of suspension, Mishra will remain under the disciplinary control of Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, the release said. He was arrested May 27.