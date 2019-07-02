BHUBANESWAR: Audience of the city were blown away by a play ‘October 31’ organised by Natyadhara at Bhanja Kala Mandap here Tuesday.

Directed by Sameer Mohapatra, the play showcased that if a country’s heritage and culture gets destroyed then the country doesn’t survive for long.

The artistes showed how the imitation of western culture has destroyed our homes, villages, towns and above all our country. Through their brilliant act, they depicted the pain of Sardar Bhallav Bhai Patel, who believed in the unity of the country.

In the play, the ghost of Patel visits the country in the current scenario and inspires people to rise from their slumber and make India a developed country. It may be noted that this play is based on National Unity Day which is also Sardar Bhallav Bhai Patel’s Birthday.

Director Mohapatra feels that we are foolishly imitating modern culture, food habits and heritage which are destroying our unique foundation. “If our youngsters don’t abandon our legacy and instil scientific temper at the same time, our country can stay on top,” he said.

Prakash Maharana, a leading theatre activist, said, “It’s time to realise the importance of our country under all circumstances. Hence, I personally feel that a play written on national unity is definitely praiseworthy. Youngsters must realise the strength of unity and fight everything that is hampering our unity and dividing our country.”

The play was performed by artistes of Golden Mig Kala Parishad, Sunbeda, Koraput. The cast included Manas Kumar Acharaya (Sardar Patel), Muralidhar Patnaik (Master), Ravi Narayan Panda (Engineer), Mamta Mallick (Doctor), K Prassana Kumar (Politician) and Sanjay Barsatia (Reporter).

The music was directed by Satyajit Das and the stage was set by Rakesh and Jitendra.

Pinaki Rupsa, a senior freelance drama artist at Jeypore who witnessed the play, said, “The way the script has been written is simply wonderful. The acting was so powerful that I felt as if Sardar Patel is before me telling me to rise and shine. When an audience connects to the play, it’s the success of the director as well as of the artistes.” Many eminent theatre personalities were present during the event.