New Delhi: Asha Bhosle thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for offering her help after the veteran singer was stranded in the rush post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony here.

Bhonsle, who was attending the ceremony here Thursday, tweeted a photograph of herself with Irani.

She captioned it: “I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM’s oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except Smriti Irani, who saw my plight and made sure I reached home safely. She cares and that is why she won.”

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

The who’s who of Indian business, cinema, politics and sports gathered to witness the event in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

IANS