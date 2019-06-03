Chennai: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd Monday said it closed last month with its sales down by four per cent as compared with sales during May 2018.

In a statement issued here, the company said, it logged a total sales of 13,172 units last month down from 13,659 units sold in May 2018. While the total sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles last month went down by 14 per cent to 8,946 units, the sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) went up by 31 per cent to 4,226 units.

Ashok Leyland sold 26,798 units during April and May this fiscal up from 26,336 units sold during the corresponding period last year.